Sioux City eyes biogas revenue to help offset future sewer rate hikes, resolve legal issues related to plant

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant is generating biogas to be sold in the cellulosic biofuels market and, in the process, capturing pollutants that used to be released into the atmosphere.

In 2017, the council greenlighted a $9.3 million project to put in place a system to capture, clean and compress biogas at the plant. Construction on the Renewable Fuels Processing Building at the plant began in October 2019.

Like many facilities around the country, the plant previously used to flare or burn off methane, which is created as a byproduct during the anaerobic digestion process.

"It's been a long time coming," Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant, said of the project. "This was happening through COVID, so we had a lot of supply issues. Our main equipment was delayed."

On Nov. 13, 2020, the building began producing pipeline quality methane. Then, last month, the City Council approved a transaction confirmation agreement between the city and The Energy Authority, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida, to sell the biogas. Based on current raw biogas volume and RIN price, the city anticipates generating $2.05 million in net revenue per year, according to Utilities Program Manager Yang Oh Jin.

"Those revenues coming from this building could be applied to our sewer fund," Jin said.

The revenue generated from the project could prevent "large jumps" in sewer rates in the future, according to Pingel.

"The city of Sioux City has one of the lowest sewer rates in the state of Iowa, if not the lowest, now," Pingel said. "We hope to kind of stay in that realm."

City officials believe the biogas project and other major updates to the plant, along with a new management structure, will improve the plant's operations and eliminate many of the problems that have caused frequent state wastewater permit violations, which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is suing the city for.

Many of those violations stem from a three-year scheme beginning in 2012 in which two former plant supervisors manipulated water sample test results to cover up falsified chlorine levels to ensure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met environmental requirements. The DNR lawsuit is seeking potentially millions of dollars in penalties from the city for the violations and a court order requiring the city to stay in compliance with its permit guidelines.

'Center stone' for wastewater

In order to produce high-end biogas, Pingel said "very, very limited" feedstocks are selected to be put into the plant's digesters, which he likens to human stomachs.

"They have the same bacteria in them, just like we have when we consume food," he said of the digesters. "Those bacteria are breaking down the food to give us the energy. And, during that breakdown process, these microbiology are creating methane."

A pipe brings that gas from the digesters to the Renewable Fuels Processing Building. Inside the facility, state of the art chemical and mechanical systems remove pollutants from the gas, including hydrogen sulfide, siloxanes and volatile organic compounds.

"Oxygen, carbon dioxide, everything except for the methane (is removed). We scrub it down to 99.99% methane," Pingel said. "We use chemicals to reduce the H2S and siloxanes and the very last step is mechanical, where we increase the pressure of the gas and drive it through a membrane system."

The methane is then ejected into the natural gas pipeline and metered. Every unit of gas produced is given a Renewable Identification Number or RIN. RINs are the "currency" of the Renewable Fuel Standard program. Congress created the program, which was authorized under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and expanded under the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand the nation’s renewable fuels sector while reducing reliance on imported oil.

Pingel said the biogas that the plant is generating is three to five times more valuable than that being produced at plants in some other cities, such as Des Moines.

"They're taking anything and everything and putting it into the digesters to make more gas, where we can't," he said. "Yes, we make way less than they do, but ours is way more valuable than theirs. There's a lot of internal auditing with this type of renewable fuel D3 credit. The EPA's very closely working with us and our consultant (EcoEngineers) to make sure our protocols and everything is in correct order."

In the next few years, Pingel said he and his staff hope to generate more biogas and increase revenue. But, he said the bigger goal is to become better stewards of the environment and a "center stone" for wastewater in the Midwest.

"We want to completely change the outlook here of how Sioux City is viewed for wastewater," said Pingel, who was hired this spring.

