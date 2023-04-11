SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City family medicine practice and residency program is slated to become part of University of Iowa Health Care.

The Family Medicine Center, located at 2501 Pierce Street and owned by Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, has over 25,000 patient visits each year. It also houses the only family medicine residency program in western Iowa.

University of Iowa Health Care plans to assume operations of the large family medicine practice and residency program, pending Board of Regents approval to lease the facilities.

The change will maintain local access to care and training of family medicine residents, according to a statement issued by University of Iowa Health Care on Tuesday.

"This location provides much-needed, local primary care services to the Siouxland community," said Jeff Quinlan, MD, chair and departmental executive officer of family medicine at UI Carver College of Medicine. "It also plays a vital role in producing family physicians who go on to practice in the state. We're willing to step up and continue operations so Iowans have more care options, not less."

Like other community-based residency programs, the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation has experienced financial pressures in recent years, according to the statement.

"We've seen two other community-based residency programs in the state close in the past three years," Quinlan said. "These closures have significantly reduced the number of family medicine physicians produced in the state at a time when we need them more than ever, which is why it's so important we maintain the viability of the Siouxland program."