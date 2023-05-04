SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies and mild temps greeted the Sioux City Farmers Market as it returned, Wednesday, for its 15th year at the Tyson Events Center parking lot.

"We couldn't have asked for a better opening day," site manager Becky Barnes said as a steady stream of people stopped by the Farmers Market on the first day of its season. "There isn't a cloud in the sky and the wind has finally stopped blowing."

In partnership with the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, the Sioux City Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, between now and Oct. 28, at the Tyson's suite parking lot on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue.

That is, with one exception.

"Since RAGBRAI will starts its 50th ride in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22, the Tyson will be filled with bicyclists," Barnes explained. "For one day only, the Farmers Market will relocate to the parking lot of the nearby Great Southern Bank parking lot at 329 Pierce St."

Chances are customers will be able to get a good deal at any of the 42 vendors, selling everything from fresh produce to crafts to aprons to enchiladas.

Or in the case of Jennifer Cooper (aka "Crazy Soap Lady"), handmade soaps, lotions and candles made of goat milk and hemp.

"Goat milk contains many nutrients while hemp moisturizes skin without clogging up your skin with excess oil," Cooper said at her small Crazy Soap Lady stand. "When paired together, goat milk and hemp is a winning combination."

Barnes said people are always surprised at the variety of vendors at the Farmers Market.

"You can get fruits and vegetables, but we also have wood carvings, wall hangings and, even, trucks that sell made-to-order meals," she said.

Especially on Saturdays, expect plenty of hustle and bustle at the Farmers Market.

"For many of vendors, a Farmers Market business is a part-time job," Barnes explained. "That means Saturdays may be the only time they can do business."

Wednesdays tend to be a calmer shopping day.

"Customers will be able to chat with vendors on a Wednesday more than on a Saturday,: Barnes said.

Nevertheless, quality products can be found either day at the Farmers Market, which is run by the nonprofit But Fresh Buy Local -- Siouxland, Inc. (BFBL-S)

As more people make their way through the Farmers Market on its opening day, Barnes said she is pleased by the turnout.

"Our busiest days will be in June and July," she said. "However, this is a very good start."

Indeed for many people, the Farmers Market represents the return of the sunny days of summer.

"After a long winter, I think people are ready for some warmer temperatures," Barnes said.