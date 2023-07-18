SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Farmers Market on Saturday will relocate temporarily to the Great Southern Bank parking lot, 329 Pierce St., due to RAGBRAI set-up.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. RAGBRAI riders will be gathering in Sioux City at that time. Tens of thousands of riders and their supporters will depart Sioux City on Sunday.

The Farmers Market is normally in a parking lot just west of the Tyson Events Center. It will return to its usual spot Wednesday of next week, according to a press release from the Farmers Market.