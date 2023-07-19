SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Farmers Market is getting a temporary home, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, inside of the Great Southern Bank parking lot, 329 Pierce St.

The one-time only change is due to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive -- the Farmers Market's normal home -- will be gearing up for the first day of RAGBRAI, which will start in Sioux City, this weekend.

"We are so excited to be the starting point for RAGBRAI 50," said market manager Becky Barnes. "All the vendors are looking forward to welcoming riders to the Siouxland area."

The market will return to its usual location, west of the Tyson Events Center in the Suite Parking Lot, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26.

The Sioux City Farmers Market is organized by Buy Fresh Buy Local -- Siouxland, Inc., a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.