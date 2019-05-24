HOUSTON, Texas -- The suspect in a July 2018 fatal assault on Fourth Street has been moved to Texas, pending extradition to Woodbury County.
Ray Avila, 24, a U.S. citizen, had hidden in a small town in the Mexican state of Jalisco in the months after the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson. A warrant was issued for Avila's arrest in August, and he faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury.
Authorities apprehended Avila in Jalisco Monday and took him to jail in Guadalajara, Mexico, according to a law enforcement source. The apprehension was partly the result of a tip received from the public.
He was subsequently deported from Mexico and was held in jail in Montgomery County, Texas.
A clerk of court in Montgomery County indicated that Avila had not been seen by a judge as of early Thursday afternoon. Avila will be able to fight an extradition request to bring him back to Woodbury County, or he could waive this right.
Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies will travel to Texas upon the completion of this process. It is not known how long this could take.
Both charges carry a possible sentence of five years in prison.
The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. July 29, when police were called to the 1100 block of Fourth Street for an assault. A man later identified as Johnson had suffered a head injury in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries. Avila was identified as a suspect the following month.