SIOUX CITY -- Fire officials have yet to determine the cause of an attic fire of a residential building at the corner of Jackson and 21st streets mid-day Wednesday.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill said crews were called to the fire just before noon Wednesday. The three-story multi-residential building has several entrances with addresses including 2022-2024 Jackson St. and 706 21st St.
"Right now the crews have extinguished the fire and are doing overhaul activities right now waiting for the investigation to start," Cougill said.
The heavy rains made the fire more challenging to fight, Cougill said, as did power lines that were in the way of an aerial ladder. Crews had to use a fire escape to get up to the roof and cut a hole into it.
"The way it's constructed, we couldn't really open it from the inside and get to all the fire, so we had to to the outside and open the roof up," he said.
While Cougill said the building is likely not a total loss, he said residents probably won't be able to stay there for the time being.