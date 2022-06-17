 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Sioux City fire destroys home in Greenville neighborhood

  • 0
154 South Helen St. fire

Flames are shown on the roof as Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a house fire at 154 South Helen St. in Sioux City's Greenville neighborhood Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022. The home's living areas are being considered a total loss. A resident inside at the time of the fire escaped safely, according to Capt. Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A Friday afternoon fire at a Sioux City home near Correctionville Road left the living space completely uninhabitable.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins, a call for a house fire at 154 South Helen Street came in just before 1 p.m. and crews were on the scene and working on containing the blaze within minutes.

At the time of the fire, there was one occupant and two cats. Per Collins, neither the resident nor the pets were injured in the incident but they were rehabbing and staying hydrated with help from Sioux City Emergency Medical Services. However, Collins was unable to say what caused the fire just that witnesses had been interviewed.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament

Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament

A local billiards team that competes through the River City Amusement pool league, Loose Change conquered a bracket that consisted of over 300 teams from across the globe. Groups from across Canada, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand and the Bahamas traveled to Las Vegas to compete. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City named World Cup 2026 host cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News