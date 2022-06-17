Sioux City fire destroys home in Greenville neighborhood

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins, a call for a house fire at 154 South Helen Street came in just before 1 p.m. and crews were on the scene and working on containing the blaze within minutes.

At the time of the fire, there was one occupant and two cats. Per Collins, neither the resident nor the pets were injured in the incident but they were rehabbing and staying hydrated with help from Sioux City Emergency Medical Services. However, Collins was unable to say what caused the fire just that witnesses had been interviewed.