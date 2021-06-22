Sioux City fire officials discouraging fireworks use amid drought

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue is encouraging residents to forego discharging fireworks due to extreme drought.
"The grass is so dry in most areas that even a mowed residential lawn can spread fire to the structures around it. Open areas with tall grass or dead trees are even more susceptible to fire, and once ignited the fire will travel quickly," Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said.
The city's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, some individuals have already begun discharging them in violation of the ordinance.
Aesoph said it's better to leave the fireworks to the professionals, since their displays have safety perimeters established and firefighters standing by in case a brush fire does ignite. He noted that the fire department has not responded to any fires caused by the discharge of fireworks yet this season.
"We have had some related to even cigarette butts," he said. "After the Fourth, we'll kind of maybe expand the message, but today, we're focusing on the fireworks."
If you're concerned about your neighbors' fireworks igniting a grass fire on your property, hosing down your yard may not be a bad idea. Aesoph contends any moisture will help. But, he said fireworks shouldn't be leaving the property they're being discharged from in the first place.
"The large fireworks, even though they are for consumer use rather than the big ones that the professional shooters use, still travel a long distance. If you have a small yard, it obviously can land on your neighbor's property. We would ask that you only buy fireworks sized for the area that you have to use them in," he said.
Discharging fireworks in a public park, city owned property, or on a public roadway, street or alley is strictly prohibited by the city's ordinance.
A person is only permitted to use fireworks on his or her own property or a property where written permission is given. People under the age of 18 are not allowed to purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision, and fireworks are also not be possessed or discharged by people showing visible signs of intoxication or drug use. Sky lanterns are not allowed in the city.
Violations of any provisions are considered simple misdemeanors. Anyone violating the regulations will be fined a minimum amount of $250 on private property and $500 on city property.