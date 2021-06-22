Sioux City fire officials discouraging fireworks use amid drought

Fireworks safety guidelines

If you choose to shoot off fireworks, here are some safety guidelines:

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Always make sure the area is safe for fireworks.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a designated shooter.

• Follow label instructions and use common sense.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• Always have a garden hose nearby.

• Only light one firework at a time and move back quickly.

• Never attempt to re-light a firework.

• Dispose of spent fireworks in a bucket of water. Never put them in your garbage.

• Never experiment with homemade fireworks.

• Keep your pets inside and comfortable.