Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS Division receives accreditation

SIOUX CITY -- Within two years of beginning operation of the EMS Division, Sioux City Fire Rescue has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ambulance agencies in Iowa are overseen the Iowa Department of Public Health's EMS bureau. CAAS accreditation requires services comply with more comprehensive nationally recognized standards and best practices, which have been developed by a board of representatives from the American Ambulance Association, the Emergency Nurses Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, the National Association of EMS Physicians, and the National Association of State EMS Directors.

According to a statement from Sioux City Fire Rescue, the accreditation process examines all aspects of ambulance operations, including administrative and finance, community education, injury and illness prevention, safe operations, medical protocols, medical direction, interagency relations and quality of patient care.

Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS joins Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Sioux City Police Department, and Woodbury County Communications Center to make Sioux City 1 of 4 of the 19,000 plus communities in the nation to have police, fire, EMS and communications accreditations. According to the statement, the only other cities in the nation which hold this honor are Marietta, Georgia; Plano, Texas; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.