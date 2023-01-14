Sioux City Fire Rescue investigates fire at red-tagged home near downtown

SIOUX CITY — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a red-tagged single-family home near Sioux City's downtown.

"More than likely, it was intentionally set," Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins said.

About 1:15 p.m., Sioux City Rescue firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 504 Market St. Upon arrival, Collins said fire was visible on both the home's first and second floors.

"Our crews set up defensive operations. They sprayed water from the outside into the interior, until it was safe to proceed in. And, then, they started an interior fire attack," Collins said.

Collins said firefighters searched the basement and both the first and second floors, but found nobody inside the structure. All utilities, including electricity and natural gas, had previously been shutoff.

"The house, that's been red-tagged for at least a few months. Reports from the neighborhood suggest that there were transients, though, inside," Collins said. "I'm not sure if they were inside at the time of the fire. That's going to be part of the investigation."

