alert top story

Sioux City Fire Rescue investigates fire at red-tagged home near downtown

  • Jesse Brothers

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire on the 500 block of Market Street in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

SIOUX CITY — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a red-tagged single-family home near Sioux City's downtown.

"More than likely, it was intentionally set," Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins said. 

About 1:15 p.m., Sioux City Rescue firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 504 Market St. Upon arrival, Collins said fire was visible on both the home's first and second floors. 

"Our crews set up defensive operations. They sprayed water from the outside into the interior, until it was safe to proceed in. And, then, they started an interior fire attack," Collins said.

Collins said firefighters searched the basement and both the first and second floors, but found nobody inside the structure. All utilities, including electricity and natural gas, had previously been shutoff. 

"The house, that's been red-tagged for at least a few months. Reports from the neighborhood suggest that there were transients, though, inside," Collins said. "I'm not sure if they were inside at the time of the fire. That's going to be part of the investigation." 

Tags

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

