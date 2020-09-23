Sioux City Fire Rescue receives American Heart Association award for heart attack care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue has received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Gold Plus is the highest level of achievement for the award, and Sioux City is one of four cities in Iowa to receive recognition.

More than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by blockage of blood flow to the heart. To prevent death in someone experiencing this type of heart attack, it's critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked blood vessel or providing clot-busting medication, according to a press release from Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The Mission: Lifeline initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Both of Sioux City's hospitals are also Gold Standard providers for heart attack care.

Mission: Lifeline's EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify a local medical provider and trigger an early response from awaiting hospital personnel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0