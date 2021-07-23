Sioux City Fire Rescue recovers body from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities recovered a body from the Missouri River Friday, which matches the description of a person seen entering the water on Tuesday.

At 9:30 a.m., a boater discovered a body floating in the river one mile north of the Dakota City boat ramp on the Iowa side of the river, according to a statement from Sioux City Fire Rescue. The fire department responded to the area, secured the body and removed it from the water.

"The individual did have an identification on his person, and once the Sioux City Police Department has confirmed his identify and notified next of kin, SCPD will release his name," the statement said.

At 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, a male wearing a white T-shirt and jeans was observed walking on the train bridge that connects Sioux City and South Sioux City. Roughly 20 minutes later, the individual was seen climbing off the bridge near the Iowa side and jumping into the river. Both Sioux City Fire Rescue and the South Sioux City Fire Department were dispatched to the river.

Rescuers used boats and an unmanned aerial system, but were unable to locate the individual. A pair of tennis shoes were recovered from the water near the Highway 20 bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.