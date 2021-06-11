 Skip to main content
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to kitchen fire at Jennings Street group home
Sioux City fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at a group home at 3501 Jennings St. Friday evening. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City fire crews were called to a group home at 3501 Jennings St. Friday evening for a kitchen fire. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Frank Fulton said the fire was called in around 5:27 p.m. Friday. 

"When crews arrived, they did have heavy smoke inside the structure," Fulton said. 

"They were cooking some hamburgers, the grease got away from them," he added. 

Crews had the fire extinguished in about 30 seconds, Fulton said. The building suffered no structural damage but "heavy smoke damage," though he said the residents might not be displaced. 

There were no injuries. 

