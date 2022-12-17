 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Fire Rescue spends $2.1M on four new fire engines

  • Tim Hynds

Sioux City Fire Rescue holds a press conference Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Station #1 in downtown Sioux City. The department was showing off its four 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines that it took delivery of last week. The four engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontl…

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Fire Rescue unveiled four new 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines Friday at Station 1.

New Sioux City Fire Rescue fire engines

Tom Everett, Chief of Sioux City Fire Rescue, walks amid the department's new fire engines after a press conference Friday.
New Sioux City Fire Rescue fire engines

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters show off their new fire engines during a press conference Friday.

The engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 20 years.

The engines replace four older engines — 1, 3, 5 and 6, which will be put in reserve status. The previous reserve engines, 50,70 and 80 will go to city auction.

