Sioux City Fire rescues worker trapped and injured in cell tower

SIOUX CITY — More than a dozen personnel from Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a Monday afternoon call about a maintenance worker being injured and trapped on a cell tower.

According to a press release from Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins, the worker was nearly 200 feet in the air when a temporary pole was dislodged and pinned the worker's foot.

"Two other workers on the tower were able to free the individual and lower him to a platform approximately 150 feet above the ground," the release said.

To rescue the man, Sioux City Fire used a "high-angle rope rescue team" to scale the tower and reach the staging platform. Per the release: Once the worker was brought back down to the ground, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.