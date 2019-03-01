SIOUX CITY -- Two dogs perished in a house fire Thursday night on Sioux City's near north side. The fire was one of three reported in the city Thursday night into early Friday morning.
The first fire occurred at 9:21 p.m. at 2210 Douglas Street. According to a statement from Sioux City Fire Rescue, the home's residents discovered the fire when they returned home. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered fire in the basement of the one-story structure.
Two dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. The animals succumbed to smoke inhalation in spite of resuscitation efforts. No other injuries were reported. The home, which sustained severe fire damage, was red-tagged by Sioux City Inspection Services.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
While at the scene of the Douglas Street fire, another fire was reported at 2840 Memorial Drive, according to the statement.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the one-story home. The residents, who discovered smoke coming from the ceiling in the living room, were able to safely evacuate with their pets.
The fire was contained to the home's attic, but the first floor and basement sustained water damage. The home was red-tagged. Crews remained on the scene until Friday morning trying to extinguish spot fires in insulation. Due to limited water supply in the area, the North Sioux City Fire Department assisted Sioux City Fire Rescue.
The fire remains under investigation.
A third fire was reported at 2719 Lafayette Street at 4:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the statement, residents called 911 to report smoke coming from the walls. They safely evacuated the one-story home before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the main floor and quickly extinguished the fire, but the home sustained smoke damage throughout and was red-tagged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms to ensure they work in the event of a fire. Any Sioux City resident who would like a free SAFE Home inspection and smoke alarms can contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.