Sioux City fireworks sellers report strong demand in 2020

Peterson suggested that the novelty of legal fireworks still hasn't worn off.

"It's actually growing. We're seeing sales increase over the years," Peterson said.

Interest in fireworks has not waned for Brent and Amy Mahrt, who make an annual Fourth of July trip from their home in Texas to visit relatives in Anthon, Iowa. On Thursday, their fireworks purchases at King Kong filled the bed of their pickup.

"The kids especially love (fireworks)," Amy Mahrt said.

There was no guarantee this summer would go well for fireworks retailers, as the industry was haunted by supply-side problems in China in the months leading up to the season.

In early December, an explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan Province killed seven and injured more than a dozen. Very soon thereafter, a new virus emerged in the city of Wuhan, and it quickly crippled Chinese manufacturing as strict lockdowns and quarantines took hold.

Those in the fireworks business in the Sioux City area offered different opinions about which of these catastrophes was worse for the fireworks industry. (None of them suffered any apparent product shortages.)