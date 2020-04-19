Sioux City food establishments get creative amid coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Jolly Time Koated Kernels' B.J. McClellan admitted she didn't know what to do after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide emergency declaration, on March 17, that suspended on-site consumption of food and beverages at Iowa bars and restaurants in light of COVID-19 concerns.
After all, the 1717 Terminal Drive retail store isn't a traditional restaurant, since food isn't consumed there. On the other hand, all of Jolly Time's classic, cheese and specialty Koated Kernels popcorn is popped, flavored and sold in the building that shares space with the American Pop Corn Co. Jolly Time Museum.
"We've always been a niche business, that's for sure," said McClellan, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Cloid Smith, who founded the Sioux City-based American Pop Corn Co. in 1914.
As it turned out, the Koated Kernels retail store could stay open, only with a caveat. Popcorn could still be popped on premises, but customers would need to call ahead in order to pick it up.
According to McClellan, business became hit and miss, since many regular customers assumed they were closed. However, she said two grandmothers asked the store for special Easter baskets.
"The grandmothers knew they couldn't see their grandkids but still wanted to leave Easter baskets outside of their homes," she said.
Inspired, McClellan, her mom Robbie Rohlena (a third-generation member of the Smith family), and their small staff kept busy by making unique Easter baskets, complete with Koated Kernels Easter Egg-shaped popcorn balls.
With Easter now a memory, McClellan and her crew continue to make "Quarantine" packages, which contain any family-sized bag of Koated Kernels, a party-sized bag of lightly salted popcorn, and three packs of Jolly Time microwavable popcorn, as well as two bottles of Sioux City-brand sodas, and two Twin Bings made at Sioux City-based Palmer Candy Co.
"As a way to limit travel, we added Sioux City Root Beer and the Twin Bings to make our store a one-stop destination," McClellan said. "Seems to be working since, each day, we sell more and more 'Quarantine' packages."
Like McClellan, Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow has had to be creative in order to keep his 607 Fifth St. business going.
A former middle school science teacher and KTIV-TV meteorologist, Winslow began making craft beer as a hobby before opening a cozy taproom nearly five years ago.
Before the statewide emergency declaration went into effect, Winslow was able to sell his signature suds, mainly by the glass or growler.
Nowadays, Jackson Street Brewing customers can get their favorite craft beers in cans to be consumed at home.
"Canned beer went from being a small part of our business to becoming the only thing we can sell," Winslow said. "That's been challenging since buying cans for our beers is quite expensive."
Jackson Street Brewing is surviving due to low overhead and reducing its hours to just four days a week.
"My wife Tia quit her job last year to work here," Winslow said with a sigh. "Between Tia, myself and a few others, we've been keeping the doors open."
Stacy Orndorff knows what Winslow is going through.
Owner of the Heartland Coffee & Nosh food truck, Orndorff is doing everything she can to keep her business humming.
"A major portion of our business comes from events and festivals that are canceling due to COVID-19 concerns," she said, outside of her jet black, custom-equipped food truck. "We were hoping that the Sioux City Farmers Market and RAGBRAI would make up for lost profits. If they cancel, that would not be good."
In the meantime, Orndorff is trying to line up as many weekly gigs as possible.
For instance, Coffee & Nosh regularly sells its popular Nosh Bowls, coffees, teas and lattes in the parking lots of the Sioux City Public Library's 4005 Morningside Ave. branch and Lowe's Home Improvement, 5758 Sunnybrook Drive.
Following a very busy lunch service at the Morningside library, Orndorff was trying to stay positive.
"We have good days and bad days," she said. "We've had a food truck since 2017 and have built up a good following. We're keeping our fingers crossed that this continues."
Currently, Coffee & Nosh customers can order at the truck or online. They can pick up their meals at the truck or have it delivered by Door Dash.
"We've had a few glitches with online delivery," Orndorff said. "We're getting better all the time."
Luckily, Coffee & Nosh customers tend to be computer-savvy.
Cathy Bishop, owner of The Venue at Aggies, is hoping her clientele will also be comfortable with social media.
Located at 107 Sergeant Square Drive in Sergeant Bluff, Aggies hasn't been a traditional eat-in restaurant in years.
Instead, Aggies (named after Texas A&M, Bishop's alma mater) caters weddings, graduations and a countless number of corporate gigs.
That is, before Reynolds suspended all events that had more than a handful of people in attendance.
"Every day, more weddings and graduations announce they're canceling their catered party plans," Bishop said. "This makes sense, since why throw a party that nobody can come to."
Instead, Bishop's business partner Jone Kent suggested that creating a nightly menu of home-cooked foods might keep Bishop and Aggies' crew busy.
Originally, comfort food faves like beef brisket, baby back pork ribs, cheeseburgers, quesadilla and baked goods were picked up at Aggies' back door.
Once the experiment proved to be successful, Bishop and her employees began delivering the food to the cars of customers who park in Aggies' front parking lot.
"I post my menu on our Facebook page, our regular website as well as at a Facebook site called Siouxland Local Eats to Go," she said. "We encourage customers to get their order in by 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, in order to be picked up between 4:30 and 6:30 those evenings.
"That gives us enough time to have chaos in the kitchen but it keeps us from wasting any food," Bishop said.
This is a sentiment shared by all of the business owners.
"We take COVID-19 very seriously and we want everyone to stay safe," Koated Kernels' McClellan said. "However, if you're at home, popcorn is a perfect snack."
While Jackson Street Brewing's Winslow never thought of beer as being an essential, pandemic-related product, he's only too happy to sell cans of it to all of his customers.
"I'll even take it to your car myself," he said with a laugh.
Coffee & Nosh's Orndorff is equally as adamant when it comes to customer relations.
"Everybody is tense nowadays," she said. "When we see old faces, it means they really want to support us."
Indeed, Bishop gives a lot of credit to her loyal customer base.
"I've had customers admit the pandemic is horrible but, at least, it has given them more chances to pick up some Aggies for home," she said. "I like that."
