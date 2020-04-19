Sioux City food establishments get creative amid coronavirus pandemic

"Canned beer went from being a small part of our business to becoming the only thing we can sell," Winslow said. "That's been challenging since buying cans for our beers is quite expensive."

Jackson Street Brewing is surviving due to low overhead and reducing its hours to just four days a week.

"My wife Tia quit her job last year to work here," Winslow said with a sigh. "Between Tia, myself and a few others, we've been keeping the doors open."

Stacy Orndorff knows what Winslow is going through.

Owner of the Heartland Coffee & Nosh food truck, Orndorff is doing everything she can to keep her business humming.

"A major portion of our business comes from events and festivals that are canceling due to COVID-19 concerns," she said, outside of her jet black, custom-equipped food truck. "We were hoping that the Sioux City Farmers Market and RAGBRAI would make up for lost profits. If they cancel, that would not be good."

In the meantime, Orndorff is trying to line up as many weekly gigs as possible.