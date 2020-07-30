Sioux City Food Truck Fridays to make a return in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's popular Food Truck Fridays will be coming back to downtown with a few concessions due to concerns over COVID-19.
According to organizer Sam Burrish, food trucks from around the region will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Pearl Street Park, Seventh & Pearl Street. However, trucks will be parked at a distance to one another to encourage social distancing.
In addition, vendors will be wearing masks and customers will also be required to wear masks. Many trucks will have hand sanitizer available to the public. There will be no additional seating or additional trash bin to prevent people from gathering in the park.
