SIOUX CITY — On the second-to-last Food Truck Friday of the season, Becky Barnes was confronted with one of the least glamorous duties assigned to her role as manager.

"I have to make sure that the umbrella on top of the outdoor tables stay open," she said, fiddling with a disobedient metal clasp on a warm and windy morning. "These umbrellas are supposed to withstand hurricane force conditions. Let's see how they do with wind and bright sunlight during the noon hour in summertime."

Barnes will be experiencing high temperatures in the upper 80s as well as a chance for scattered showers when Food Truck Fridays, a partnership between Seaboard Triumph Foods, Downtown Partners and the City of Sioux City, close out its eighth season from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Food Truck Fridays Kelsey Miller feeds her son, Teo a forkful of Pad See Ew from the Diamond Thai Cuisine food truck on Aug. 18 at the Food Truck Fridays lunch e…

Wide variety of on-the-go eats

For the past 13 weeks, between 8 to 10 food trucks have set up shop between Seventh and Pearl streets every Friday.

The restaurants on wheels vary in cuisine, ranging from All-American burgers and dogs to international fare to fun food a person would normally pick up at a county fair.

"That's the fun part about Food Truck Fridays," Barnes explained. "While we have a handful of regulars who are here on a weekly basis, there are always a few new ones that will pop up, bringing an entirely new type of food."

"People love variety," she added. "You never know what to expect at Food Truck Fridays."

Unfortunately, June rains put a damper on the first part of this season's schedule.

"Organizing outdoor events, you're always at the mercy of the weather," Barnes said with a slight groan. "We don't mind the rain, unless it occurs between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on a Friday."

Food Truck Fridays Bryce Book picks up his order from the Daga's on Wheels food truck on Aug. 18, at the Food Truck Fridays lunch event at the Pearl Street Park…

Summertime fun for families

Despite the unpredictable weather, Kelsey Miller attended Food Truck Fridays with her husband Shawn and their 2-year-old son Teo as often as possible.

In some ways, Miller, a North High School teacher, is a connoisseur of mobile eateries. For the past three years, she's been in charge of "Food Truck Wars" in which culinary students competed for bragging rights in a battle of the on-the-go eats.

However, Miller admitted her son was the chief motivator when it came to lunch wagon meals.

"Teo loves to try new things," she said. "There is always something new and delicious for Teo to eat."

Food Truck Fridays People order and browse at a row of food trucks at the Food Truck Fridays lunch event at the Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux City. The fin…

Shawn Miller nodded his head in agreement.

"My son has eaten a greater variety of food over the past two years than I have over 30 years," Shawn Miller said. "It doesn't matter if it is spicy or has unusual ingredients or comes from a different country, Teo will give it a try."

Indeed, Teo can't get enough of Pad See Ew, which is a stirred-fried noodle dish that is very popular with street vendors in the country of Thailand.

"Teo is all about the noodles," Kelsey Miller said while feeding the soy sauce-enriched dish. "If it's messy and noodle-y, he loves it."

Food Truck Fridays David Matthias eats a burrito from the Taqueria el Buen Gusto food truck at the Food Truck Fridays lunch event at the Pearl Street Park in dow…

Entrepreneurial insight from two food truck 'newbies'

Which is good news for Phouthone Ngaolouanglath, whose Diamond Thai food truck specializes in Southeast Asian cuisine.

Best known for his Diamond Thai Cuisine, a popular brick-and-mortar eatery at 515 West 7th St., Ngaolouanglath began making food on a food truck less than a month ago.

"A food truck will allow Diamond Thai to be seen by different customers," he explained. "Since our food truck is only out a once or twice a week, new customers will continue to see us at our regular restaurant after the season is over."

Like Ngaolouanglath, Mariana Nuno is a mobile restaurant newcomer. She and her husband Jose Luis Nuno started Malli's on Wheels, a food truck specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine, less than a year ago.

Food Truck Fridays Mariana Nuno, co-owner of Malli's On Wheels food truck, puts on a pair of giant novelty sunglasses while doing prep work at the Food Truck Fri…

A graduate of Western Iowa Tech Community College's Culinary Arts program, Mariana Nuno said starting a mobile restaurant was a way to make a name for herself.

"We couldn't afford to open a traditional restaurant but a food truck was a better option," she explained. "We can work as often as we want and be our own bosses."

A highly-motivated entrepreneur, Mariana Nuno already has plans for when it gets too cold to operate the Malli's on Wheels food truck.

"During the off season, I will cater," she said. "I love to cook and want to do this year-round."

Food truck culture becoming mainstream after COVID

This is becoming an increasingly common career path, according to Kelsey Miller.

"I think COVID had a lot to do with it," she said. "It seemed like food truck culture exploded during the pandemic. More people became entrepreneurs with their own mobile operations and a steady stream of customers started to follow their food trucks, via social media or by word-of-mouth."

Food Truck Fridays Mariana Nuno, co-owner of Malli's On Wheels food truck, puts a pair of giant novelty sunglasses on her husband, Jose Luis Nuno, after passing …

Becoming a summertime tradition

Downtown Partners' executive director Ragen Cote said Food Truck Fridays was, in some ways, ahead of the curve when it came to the on-the-go-eats movement.

"Initially, we thought we'd get the downtown workers to try us out," she said. "You know, the city worker or the person who had an office nearby."

Instead, Food Truck Fridays soon attracted young families, out-of-towners or anyone with a desire to try different types of cuisines.

"First of all, Pearl Street Park has a nice, casual atmosphere where a family can sit in the shade and have a little summertime picnic," Barnes said. "Secondly, having so many food trucks in one setting is a bonus."

"You can come every week and try something new all the time," she noted.

Food Truck Fridays Phy Seummalavanh pours food into a wok as he and owner Phouthone Ngaolouanglath cook in the Diamond Thai Cuisine truck Friday. Best known for …

That's why Food Truck Fridays has become a regular stop for Kelsey Miller and her family.

"It wouldn't feel like summer without coming to Food Truck Fridays," she said as her son Teo continued to gobble up Pad See Ew from a Styrofoam container.

"One week, our little man can have a quesadilla from Malli's or his favorite noodles from Diamond Thai," dad Shawn Miller added. "You will always find plenty of variety at Food Truck Fridays."