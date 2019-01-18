SIOUX CITY -- An updated forecast from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the snow should start flying in Sioux City sometime around 9 or 10 a.m., continuing throughout the day until sometime around midnight.
Total snow accumulation could be 1 to 3 inches, said Tim Masters, a technician with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. Sioux City and all the counties around it remain in a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight.
Due to the chilly temperatures -- around 20 degrees Friday morning -- the snow is expected to be fairly dry and light. The wind will pick up later and could blow some snow around.
"It isn't a terribly windy storm, but we are looking for some afternoon and evening gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour," Masters said.
After the snow is done blowing, Masters said temperatures could get very low over the weekend. Saturday morning, wind chill values could reach minus 14 degrees, and the Sunday morning wind chill could hit minus 10.