SIOUX CITY -- Extreme, and potentially record-breaking, heat is descending upon the Sioux City metro this week, with heat index values expected to reach well into the triple-digits.

The entire area will be in an excessive heat warning from noon Monday until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, remaining in the air-conditioning, keeping out of the sun and checking in on relatives and neighbors. Strenuous activities, if they are necessary during this time, should be undertaken in the early morning or in the evening.

The intense heat this week will coincide with a high dew point, which produces a muggy, stifling, humid feeling that exacerbates the discomfort.

Monday's forecast high temperature for Sioux City is 98 degrees, with heat index values reaching perhaps 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The highest recorded temperature for Aug. 21 in Sioux City, is 99 degrees, set in 1955.

On Tuesday, the mercury is expected to reach 102 degrees, with heat index values of 109 degrees. The record high-temperature for Aug. 22 in Sioux City, 100 degrees, was set in 1914.

"I believe we have a southwest wind Tuesday, and that really affects how hot it gets," said Ivan Gumbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high temperature of around 102 degrees, with heat index values up to 109 degrees. The record high-temperature for Aug. 23 in Sioux City, 102 degrees, was set in 1938.

"You'll basically be near record-setting temperatures Monday through Wednesday," Gumbs said.

Gumbs said Sioux City may see relief from the heat by Friday.