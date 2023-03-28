SIOUX CITY — Giovanni Cisneros, a Bryant Elementary School fourth grader, eagerly placed an arc flash hood over his head Tuesday during Kid Wind Extravaganza! at North High School.

"It's kind of cool. It's almost like a Darth Vader mask," Tracy Nicholson, of Mid American Energy Company, remarked to Cisneros, as they stood in the school gym by a long table packed with equipment wind turbine technicians wear to keep themselves safe on the job.

The dark-colored arc flash hood covers the head and neck and protects workers against electrical hazards.

Wind extravaganza MidAmerican Energy employee Ryan Boell talks about commercial wind turbines to a group of fourth-grade students from at Bryant Elementary Scho…

Besides trying on climbing helmets, harnesses and electrical gloves during the event, fourth graders from the Sioux City Community School District's 12 elementary schools tested wind speed with the blades they created during a physical science assessment. They also heard about the history of wind energy and the role MidAmerican Energy plays in the industry.

"I think it's pretty interesting to learn about," Bryant fourth grader Kamdyn Howe said. "I like learning about wind turbines. I think it would be really interesting as like a job."

How would you like to eat your lunch hundreds of feet in the air?

Nicholson told the students, "That's where our lunchroom is -- upstairs." He said the technicians put their lunch in a bag and hook it to their belt before they "go up tower," where they'll spend the entire day.

Bryant fourth grader Eyasu Uma was able to spout all kinds of information about wind turbines and how they work after listening to MidAmerican representatives give their presentations.

"I think it's very cool. I think that it helps us learn the importance of wind and how it helps us gain energy," he said of the event. "It's good for the environment, and you don't have to use fossil fuels."

Tina Brennan, elementary science facilitator, said she thinks the students will not only talk about Kid Wind Extravaganza! with their friends and family members, but will remember the event for years to come.

"The hands-on science piece, that's why we do it. That's what we want kids to remember," she said.