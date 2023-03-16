SIOUX CITY — Meyer Brothers, one of the largest funeral home operators in the Sioux City metro, has been acquired by a Canadian chain of funeral homes.

Park Lawn Corporation, which has operations in three Canadian provinces and 20 states in the U.S., this week announced their acquisition of the assets of the Meyer Brothers chain of five funeral homes and a crematory in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska.

Dale Meyer, owner of Meyer Brothers, could not be reached by phone Wednesday.

“For over 60 years the Meyer family has proudly served Sioux City, IA, South Sioux City, NE and Ponca, NE and the surrounding communities and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to our families through our partnership with Park Lawn,” Dale Meyer said in a statement in Park Lawn's announcement of the acquisition.

The publicly traded, Toronto-based Park Lawn operates 172 funeral homes and 144 cemeteries, according to their website. Their nearest locations to this area are in Kansas City and Madison, Wisconsin.

Meyer Brothers dates back to 1960, although several of the individual funeral homes that became part of the chain, and those formerly part of the chain, trace their histories back much farther than that.

W. William "Bill" Meyer purchased the Manning-O’Toole Funeral Home in Sioux City in 1960; about four years later his brother Charles "Chuck" Meyer purchased the Perasso Brothers Funeral Home, which had been in business for decades. They later acquired the Anderson Funeral Home and moved the Perasso Brothers operation there, according to the company's website.

In 1969 the brothers incorporated.

An urban renewal project on Hamilton Boulevard in the 1970s brought the threat of demolition to the Manning O’Toole Funeral Home, so the brothers built a new funeral home at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard, Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, and opened for business there in the summer of 1973.

Dale Meyer, son of Chuck Meyer, joined the firm in 1979. Bill Meyer retired in 1992 and Chuck Meyer in 1997, according to the website.

In 2001 Meyer Brothers acquired the long-established Nelson-Berger funeral homes -- Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel and the Nelson Berger Morningside Chapel. In 2017 Meyer Brothers acquired the Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City; the following year they purchased the Mohr Funeral Homes in South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska. Becker-Hunt was relocated to the Mohr Funeral Home and renamed Mohr & Becker-Hunt.

Park Lawn began as a cemetery operator in 1892 in Toronto; shares in the company were publicly traded as early as 1915, according to their website. The company began acquiring funeral homes in 2014. Park Lawn has expanded rapidly in the last five or six years, with the purchase of scores of funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories in the U.S. and Canada.