SIOUX CITY — Bart Miller's basement is a treasure trove, filled with every board game, card game and tabletop game you've ever played, plus many more that you never knew existed.

For instance, have you ever heard of a game centered around Medieval Farming, or how about one that was inspired by hip hop legends Insane Clown Posse?

Miller is especially fond of a board game called "You Suck!" in which players take turns being different types of wood ticks.

"Every time your opponent gets ahead, you're supposed to say 'you suck!,'" he explained. "And if you happed to score, your opponent will be able to say, 'no, you suck!'"

Miller, the president of the nonprofit Sioux City Tabletop Gamers, is obsessed with all variety of games and he isn't alone.

Some of the area's top gamers will be competing at the fifth annual Sioux City Game Con, which will be occupying two entire floors of the historic Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St. from noon to midnight, Sept. 15, 8 a.m. to midnight, Sept. 16 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

"We'll have board games, tabletop games, video games, role-playing games, all in a family-friendly, non-alcoholic setting," said Miller, the convention's director.

Unlike other gaming conventions, Sioux City Game Con has no entry fees and admission is 100 percent free, with a desire to promote gaming as a family pastime as its primary goal.

"In addition, there will local artists, vendors, shopping, workshops and everything that will satisfy geek culture," Miller said.

Indeed, there is a little "geekiness" in everybody.

Miller, an algebra teacher with the South Sioux City School District, said he sees it every day at work.

"There used to be a stigma attached to be a game nerd," he admitted. "Nowadays, it seems like every movie is based on a comic book or a video game that it no longer matters if it is a bit nerdy."

Miller should know. He's been an avid gamer since childhood.

"I loved board games when I was growing up," he said. "It was only after (the fantasy role-playing game) 'Dungeons & Dragons' came out that I knew I was hooked."

As an educator, Miller sees the benefits of gaming.

"Through games, you get to interact with other people while using your imagination and thinking through strategies," he explained.

Plus Miller said that games should be introduced to children at a very young age, though some are better than others.

"When it comes to kids games, 'Kerplunk!' is far superior to 'Chutes and Ladders,'" he contended. "'Kerplunk!' encourages kids to make choices over what straws and marbles to pull. 'Chutes and Ladders,' on the other hand, is simply a game of chance."

But don't get Miller started on the merits (or lack thereof) associated with the iconic game "Candy Land."

"There is no strategy to 'Candy Land,' because players are required to following directions instead of making choices," he explained. "Also, the winner is predetermined by the shuffle of the cards."

Obviously, Miller had given the topic more thought than we have.

In fact, there is a game to satisfy pretty much every interest, including history, literature and, for an algebra whiz like Miller, mathematics.

"Well, there is plenty of statistics associated in gaming," he said. "So knowing the laws of probability will help."

Though, Sioux City Game Con is about having fun more than anything else.

"You're never too young or too old to be a gamer," Miller said.

