SIOUX CITY -- Gamers, a video game store in downtown Sioux City, is closing down.

The retailer, which has other locations in Des Moines, Omaha and Lincoln, posted an announcement of the closure Monday on its Facebook page. No date was given for the closure in the Facebook post. The other locations are also slated to close.

"We are sad to announce that Gamers will be closing down. Although it's tough news, we want to thank our local gaming communities for all of the awesome support over the years," the Facebook post said. A clearance sale is planned.

Gamers opened its Sioux City location at 414 Pierce St., formerly Sportsman's Sporting Goods, about a year ago. The store specialized in newer and older video games and trading card games. One of the more unusual attractions in the store is a purportedly rare, circa 1990s Super Nintendo video game kiosk, still in working condition.