Sioux City Gap Outlet store closes permanently Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- In yet another blow to the Sioux City retail trade, the Gap Outlet store at the Lakeport Commons shopping area was slated to close permanently Sunday.

Signs posted in the front windows of the store indicated that the location's final day of business would be Sunday and that all sales are final, a common practice among retailers facing closure. The closure was not otherwise acknowledged publicly.

The Gap Outlet closure comes only a day after the acknowledgement that the discount department store Gordmans would be closing its Lakeport Commons location "in the near future." Just a month earlier, Sioux City's Pier 1 location announced its impending closure.

The number of employees impacted by the Gap closure is not presently clear. A phone at the store went unanswered Saturday afternoon.

Sioux City's Gap Outlet store, a lower-priced version of the popular Gap clothing retailer, opened in February 2008. It was preceded by a Gap location at the Southern Hills Mall that closed in 2007.

