Sioux City Gap Outlet store to close permanently Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- In yet another unexpected blow to the Sioux City retail trade, the Gap Outlet store at the Lakeport Commons shopping area is slated to close permanently Sunday.
Signs posted in the front windows of the store indicate that the location's final day of business will be Sunday and that all sales are final, a common practice among retailers facing closure. The closure was not otherwise acknowledged publicly.
The Gap Outlet closure comes only a day after the acknowledgement that the discount department store Gordmans would be closing its Lakeport Commons location "in the near future."
The number of employees impacted by the Gap closure is not presently clear. A phone at the store went unanswered Saturday afternoon.
Sioux City's Gap Outlet store, a smaller version of the popular Gap clothing retailer, opened in February 2008. It was preceded by a large-format Gap location that closed in 2007.