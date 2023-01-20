 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City garbage collection delayed due to weather

  • 0
Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Due to heavy snowfall, there was no garbage or recyclables collected on Thursday.

Garbage and recycling collection returned on Friday with a one day delay for the remainder of the week.

Residents are encouraged to remove all containers from the curb to prevent damage and allow space for snow plows.

PHOTOS: Sioux City reckons with single day record-breaking snowstorm, Jan. 18-19, 2023

+12 
+12 
Winter storm preparation
+12 
+12 
Snow storm starting
+12 
+12 
Winter snow storm
+12 
+12 
Winter snow storm
+12 
+12 
Winter snow storm
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a million people protest in France against pension reforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News