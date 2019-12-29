Sioux City gets 'dusting' of snow Sunday; snow may continue into Monday

SIOUX CITY -- With temperatures in the Sioux City area continuing to hover around the freezing point, most of the snow that has fallen Sunday melted on contact with the warm ground.

Brad Adams, observing program leader at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City had recorded "just a dusting" of snow as of noon.

"It's been fairly warm down there," Adams said. Sunday's high temperature, 34 degrees, was recorded after midnight, with temperatures slowly declining to near the freezing point during the day.

The snow is expected to continue throughout most of Sunday, with a lesser chance of snow going into Monday.

Total snowfall accumulation in Sioux City is pegged at 1 to 1.5 inches, a drop from the previous forecast.

Roadways throughout the area are quite wet after a day of rain, followed by a day of melting snow. Adams said that with temperatures declining to about 27 degrees by sundown and continuing to drop to the lower 20s by Monday morning, slick roads are a possibility, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Sioux City and surrounding counties remain under a winter weather advisory through noon Monday. The high temperature Monday is pegged at 26 degrees.