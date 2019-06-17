SIOUX CITY -- The Golden Corral located in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons permanently closed Monday.
Inside the restaurant, power tools could be heard whirring as people walked about. A couple approached the door, but were turned away by the sign on the door that read "closed for remodel."
According to a former employee, it was previously believed that the restaurant would reopen following the remodel. But on Monday night, Dale Maxfield, Maxfield Management Group LLC president, confirmed that the restaurant would not open again. Maxfield Management Group LLC was the owner of the Sioux City restaurant.
However, even though Golden Corral will be closing its doors, Maxfield said that another restaurant will be moving into the space soon.