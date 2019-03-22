SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) has announced the winners of the 2019 Innovation Market Competition.
First place went to Rosalind Torres with Colibri Kitchen. Michele Baumgardner with Flying Monkey Designs came in second, while third place was awarded to Rachel Tudehope and Drew Parvu with So Many Board Games.
The five finalists from the Innovation Market, held on Feb. 21, made their pitches to SCGO members and guests on March 13. The entrepreneurs were given five minutes for their presentation, followed by a two-minute question and answer session. A short discussion followed the presentations after which votes were cast.
Torres won with Colibri Kitchen, a business that specializes in producing fresh salsa. The business brings fresh fruits and vegetables from the farm to your table without any artificial flavors or preservatives. Colibri Kitchen's salsas will be available at the Sioux City Farmer's Market, as well as partnerships through Siouxland businesses and eventually a permanent location. Torres will receive a $5,000 prize in addition to three hours of free legal services, professional business consultation and tax services.
Baumgardner placed second for her business idea Flying Monkey Designs, a company that specializes in a safe environment for families and individuals with Autism to have a place to work and shop. Baumgardner will receive a $2,500 prize along with free legal, consultation and tax services.
Tudehope and Parvu received third place for their business concept So Many Board Games, a café where customers can enjoy a variety of board games for a small cover fee. Access to food and drinks range from small snacks to full meals, along with hundreds of board games to play. Tudehope and Parvu will receive a $1,000 prize to help assist with purchasing a building and a selection of board games.