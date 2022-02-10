Sioux City Hall gets new ready-made hat rack art

SIOUX CITY -- A blue hat rack was bolted to the sidewalk outside Sioux City Hall on Thursday.

"Hang Your Hat 4" replaces "Hang Your Hat 3," an example of ready-made art from Ken Peterson. "Hang Your Hat 4," a yellow hat rack and part of Sculpt Siouxland's collection, was removed in the fall due to rust and one of its hooks breaking off.

The rack matches donors of winter coats and other clothing with local residents living on the street.

"It was really interesting to see the response from people in the city how important it was. It's nice to have it back," Art Center Director Todd Behrens said.

Behrens said Shannon Sargent, exhibitions and collections coordinator, found the replacement hat rack at Morningside University. Behrens snapped a photo of it, which he then sent to Peterson, who lives in Oregon.

"The artist said, 'Yeah, that's good,'" Behrens recalled. "We worked with Knoepfler (Chevrolet) to put the paint job on it. The artist said, 'Well, I would like it the same blue color as the John Henry sculpture."

John Henry's 1977 sculpture "Sioux City," which sits outside of the Art Center, was colloquially known as the "French Fries" for years. A few years ago, the bright yellow sculpture was repainted blue at the request of voters.

Peterson was living in Sioux City in 2008 when he went to Pier One, bought a hat rack and bolted it to the sidewalk where an earlier Sculpt Siouxland work of his had sat.

From the start, Peterson said he envisioned the rack as sort of a thrift store, operating outside the parameters of a traditional brick-and-mortar store. He said the informal exchange quickly became a hit with those living on the fringes of society, who are uncomfortable entering a store or seeking social services.

This first version of the rack, which Peterson placed in front of the former Little Chicago Deli at 525 Fourth St., didn't last long. Vandals snapped it in half at one point, and at another point tied it to a tree. The rack was replaced with a second version, which was later moved to its present-day spot near City Hall, and, then, a third version, "Hang Your Hat 3."

