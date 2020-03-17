Sioux City Hall, other city-run facilities to close as COVID-19 precaution

Emergency services will continue and there are no changes in service at the Sioux Gateway Airport, City Transit or the Landfill's Citizen's Convenience Center at this time.

The parking ramp located at Third and Pearl streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is closed. All other public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff. Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1, or by using the utility billing drop box located on Sixth Street on the north side of the library parking lot. The Customer Service Center will waive all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines until March 31.

The city continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.