Sioux City Hall, other city-run facilities to close as COVID-19 precaution

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Hall and a number of other city-run facilities are closing in response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation limiting public interactions and gatherings amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The following facilities will close to the general public for two weeks beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday:
• City Hall, 405 Sixth St.
• Central Maintenance Garage, 1821 18th St.
• Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, 401 Gordon Drive
• Parks Maintenance, 1821 18th St.
• Parking Enforcement, 419 Jones St.
• Streets Administration, 1723 18th St.
• Utilities – Sanitary Sewer, 1921 18th St.
• Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
• Sioux City Assessor, 620 Douglas St.
• Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3110 S. Lewis Blvd.
• Water Treatment Plant, 1101 Tri View Ave.
The City remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff. A staff directory is available at sioux-city.org.
Emergency services will continue and there are no changes in service at the Sioux Gateway Airport, City Transit or the Landfill's Citizen's Convenience Center at this time.
The parking ramp located at Third and Pearl streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is closed. All other public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown.
The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff. Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.
Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1, or by using the utility billing drop box located on Sixth Street on the north side of the library parking lot. The Customer Service Center will waive all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines until March 31.
The city continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City.