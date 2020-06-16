Sioux City Hall to reopen to public Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Closed to the public since March 17 due to COVID-19 concerns, Sioux City's City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

The lobby of the police/fire headquarters, located across Douglas Street from City Hall, also will reopen at the same time Monday.

Customers must enter and exit through the south doors of City Hall along Sixth Street. Additional signs and distance requirements will be in place in the lobby and the building capacity will be monitored.

The Housing Authority office on the first floor will maintain locked doors and staff may be reached by appointment only.

Visitors to city buildings are encouraged to wear a face covering, adhere to social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet, pay attention to signage and floor markings, cover sneezes and coughs and wash hands for at least 20 seconds, and stay home if you or a member of your household feels ill.

City Council meetings will continue to be held with remote access with no public access to the council chambers. Public comments on an agenda item can be made by calling 712-224-4996.

While City Hall has been closed to the public, staff continued to report to duty and scheduled appointments with the public on a limited basis.