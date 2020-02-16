Sioux City has state's highest rate of students from immigrant families

“It’s the quaintest, cutest, most diverse place I’ve ever been in the Midwest,” she said as she navigated the broad roadways connecting North Middle School in the hills on the edge of town to Irving Elementary School.

Irving is home to the district’s dual language program, which launched in 2005. Enrolled students, some from English-speaking families and some from Spanish-speaking families, learn all subjects in both languages from kindergarten through fifth grade. In middle school, they take a special language arts block class in Spanish. And in high school, they move on to advanced language courses, including two AP Spanish classes (“Language and Culture” and “Literature and Culture”). Until this year, just about 45 to 50 students per grade level have been part of the program, with about 30 per grade level sticking with it through graduation. That equates to about 3 to 4 percent of the district’s student population. But now every entering kindergartener and first grader at Irving is enrolled, bringing the total to about 110 students in each of those grades.

The dual language programs are meant to keep all kids up to grade level in every subject, rather than allowing some to fall behind in content due to their lack of skill in English.