Sioux City having one-day delay in garbage and recycling collection

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City residents are going to have to wait an extra day.

With the blast of winter weather rocking Siouxland, Sioux City officials announced there is a one-day delay in effect for garbage and recycling collection.

The collections intended for Tuesday will now happen on Wednesday morning and the remainder of the week's collection are expected to be done by Saturday.

In addition to altering the schedule for trash and recycling pick up, the area storm forced Sioux City Community Schools to cancel Tuesday classes and caused a number of minor fender benders across the metropolitan area.