Sioux City Head Start program expands offerings for young children

"The Early Head Start program allow easy access to quality programming for their children, so they can focus on their own education," he added.

Logan nodded her head in agreement.

"Whether a parent is working towards a GED, an associate's degree or going to WITCC as a step towards a bachelor's degree, we want to help out," she said.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has been helping people since its inception in 1971. Although its programs have changed, the nonprofit's goals have always been to provide low-income individuals the tools needed to become self-sufficient.

Every year, the Community Action Agency provides help to more than 16,000 people, primarily from Woodbury County.

This includes some of the youngest Siouxland residents, age 6 weeks to 4 years old.

Now with the addition of the seven new Early Head Start classrooms, Community Action Agency now has 29 Head Start classrooms in nine different facilities throughout the city.

"We need to be where our clients live," Logan said.

This is becoming increasingly important as childcare services are becoming increasingly difficult to find.