SIOUX CITY -- A very old heat record was broken during last week's extreme heat wave, and another was tied.

The recorded high temperature on Tuesday of last week was 101 degrees in Sioux City. The old record high-temperature for Aug. 22, set twice in 1898 and 1914, was 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The high temperature on Wednesday of last week was 102 degrees in Sioux City, equaling the existing Aug. 23 record high temperature of 102 degrees, set in 1938.

Last week's unrelenting heat finally broke on Saturday. The early part of this week should be mild, with high temperatures in the mid- to perhaps upper-80s. But that won't last, said Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"And then we're going to quickly warm up, into the 90s, by mid-week," Penning said. "And then towards the end of the week, we are looking at getting quite warm again."

The high temperature might reach 96 degrees on Friday and 97 degrees on Saturday, Penning said.

"But our dew points are not going to be as high, so it shouldn't feel quite so oppressive," Penning said. "I mean, it's still going to be humid -- our dew points are still going to be in the 60s, so it's still going to feel uncomfortable."