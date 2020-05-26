Sioux City high school graduates pick up diplomas at drive-thrus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a year of firsts, seniors at Sioux City's three public high schools got their diplomas Tuesday in a series of drive-thru presentations.

Stations were set up at North, East and West high schools where administrators presented the paperwork.

Some students dressed for the occasion – wearing parts of the graduation gowns. Others boasted signs and messages on their cars.

For the class of 2020, it was one more change in a year that found proms canceled, sports seasons cut short and classes switched to online presentations.

Over the weekend, the school district posted graduation ceremonies for all three schools on its website. There, students got messages from Supt. Paul Gausman, School Board President Jeremy Saint and members of their classes. A gallery of photos followed, featuring quotes from the schools’ seniors.

Tuesday, rain didn’t slow the well wishes from faculty and administration, who lined the driveways hoping to get one more look at their students.

For a photo gallery and video of Tuesday’s drive-thru, go to siouxcityjournal.com.

