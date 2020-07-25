Sioux City high schools hold commencement Saturday, with masks and without diplomas

SIOUX CITY -- The public high school commencement exercises held Saturday in Sioux City dispensed with most traditions.
There was no handing out of diplomas, nor handshakes. Only a fraction of each high school's graduating class attended, partly because they finished school months ago. Speeches were short, sweet and to the point. A recording of "Pomp and Circumstance" played quite briefly. And everyone, from the graduates to their family members to Sioux City Community School District administrators, wore face masks.
These programming changes were the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
North High School held its commencement ceremony Saturday morning, followed by West High School in the afternoon and East in the evening. The ceremonies were not open to the public, with each graduate permitted to bring only four guests. Auditorium seating was partly taped off to facilitate social distancing among the handful of guests.
At each school, the students were brought onstage in groups of 10 for a 10-minute commencement, one group after the next. The ceremonies stood in stark contrast to the Bishop Heelan High School commencement last month, which featured the usual long speeches and no face masks.
The Heelan graduation, however, was held outdoors; the risk of spreading the coronavirus is believed to be lower outdoors than inside. The graduations at North, West and East high schools were all held inside auditoriums.
Superintendent Paul Gausman estimated that only a minority of each school's graduating class actually took part in the ceremonies. Each of the schools also held virtual commencement ceremonies back in May.
"We're in the range of 25 to 30 percent of our students are coming in and visiting with us through this process," said Gausman, who noted that some of the students have already moved on with their lives.
The seniors' final year in school ended abruptly in the middle of March, just as the pandemic was taking hold in Iowa. They missed a series of milestones and rites of passage.
"We didn't really get to say goodbye to this group of seniors. When they left school on March 13, we had no idea that two days later the governor would shut the schools down," Gausman said. "And I'm not critical of that decision, but we didn't know when they left that day that we were really saying goodbye to them for the end of their high school career."
West High School senior Derrick Cortez said the truncated ceremony wasn't exactly what he'd pictured for his high school graduation, though it was better than nothing at all.
"Honestly, I did like it. I just -- it's not what I wanted, you know," Cortez said.
"It's just something I've been looking forward to my whole life," he added.
Graduation ceremonies are as much for the parents as they are for the students, if not more so. Lisa Mosley, whose daughter, Allison Aguilar, graduated from West in Saturday's ceremony, said she would have liked a longer ceremony.
"It was sad because it was so short. I appreciated them doing something, though," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.