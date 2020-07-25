Sioux City high schools hold commencement Saturday, with masks and without diplomas

The Heelan graduation, however, was held outdoors; the risk of spreading the coronavirus is believed to be lower outdoors than inside. The graduations at North, West and East high schools were all held inside auditoriums.

Superintendent Paul Gausman estimated that only a minority of each school's graduating class actually took part in the ceremonies. Each of the schools also held virtual commencement ceremonies back in May.

"We're in the range of 25 to 30 percent of our students are coming in and visiting with us through this process," said Gausman, who noted that some of the students have already moved on with their lives.

The seniors' final year in school ended abruptly in the middle of March, just as the pandemic was taking hold in Iowa. They missed a series of milestones and rites of passage.

"We didn't really get to say goodbye to this group of seniors. When they left school on March 13, we had no idea that two days later the governor would shut the schools down," Gausman said. "And I'm not critical of that decision, but we didn't know when they left that day that we were really saying goodbye to them for the end of their high school career."