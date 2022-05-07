Sioux City History Projects reception set for Saturday afternoon

SIOUX CITY -- An awards ceremony and reception will be held Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum to honor Sioux City fourth grade students participating in the 31st annual Sioux City History Projects exhibition.

The event runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Special awards will be presented at 2:15 p.m. All of the students whose projects were part of the exhibition will receive a blue ribbon.

The awards ceremony marks the closing of the exhibition which has been on display since March 12.

After studying local history, 940 students from 13 participating schools and the VIBE Academy made projects about Sioux City’s past. Projects displayed in the Museum have been evaluated according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they relate to Sioux City history. Unique creations this year include Uncle John’s, Sioux City Mini Indy, the Sunken Garden Park, Monahan Post #64, and the Riverview Speedway from the 1930s.

The participating elementary schools include Bryant Elementary, Holy Cross School, Irving Elementary, Leeds Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Loess Hills Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Sacred Heart Elementary, Spalding Park Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Unity Elementary, and VIBE Academy.

