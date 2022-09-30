Sioux City holding public hearing about proposed transit service changes

SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska St.

The city said in a statement that input received at the hearing will be taken into consideration to minimize impact on users. Members of the public who are unable to participate in person can join the hearing electronically by calling 602-580-9857 and dialing the access code, 6617071.

To give a statement by phone at any time during the comment period call 712-279-6405. Comments can also be emailed to jallen@sioux-city.org and faxed to 712-279-6407, or mailed to the following address:

Jason Allen, Transit Operations Supervisor

509 Nebraska Street

Sioux City, IA 51101

Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.