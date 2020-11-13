Sioux City Holiday Lighted Parade to turn into 'drive-by' event amid COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- With concerns over COVID-19, this year's Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade will look a bit different.

Or more precisely, the parade will actually be in reverse.

Instead of people standing on the streets, the parade will be stationary. Spectators can drive the parade route to view all the lighted floats and still see Santa Claus and the holiday tree.

From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, lighted floats will line Third Street from Virginia Street to Nebraska Street, before turning up Nebraska to the holiday tree in front of the Public Museum.

For the ninth year in a row, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231 will be hosting the parade. In addition, the IBEW will be providing the first 100 cars with goodie bags at the end of the parade.

The event also will be livestreamed at Downtown Partners' Facebook page.

"The Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade has bene a longtime tradition in our community," Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote said. "It kicks off the season each year and continues to grow. The holiday season in general is going to look different, but we didn't want to cancel the parade."