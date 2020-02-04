Sioux City home listed as one of Iowa's 'Most Endangered Properties'

SIOUX CITY -- A Prairie School style home in Sioux City has been named to Preservation Iowa's 2020 list of "Most Endangered Properties."

Albertson House, 3927 Country Club Boulevard, has been unoccupied for more than 10 years and is currently red tagged due to neglect by its current owner, according to a statement from Preservation Iowa.

Deficiencies include water damage, a compromised electric system from vermin infestation, compromised plumbing for an extended period of exposure to freezing temperatures and damage from vandalism. The City of Sioux City has deferred razing of the home for now.

The house was built in 1927 and 1928 for Oscar F. Albertson, a pioneer in electric and pneumatic power hand tools. The house was designed by local Swedish-born architect Knute Enoch Westerlind and features a wood-frame structure with a brick veneer, stone trim, a green clay tile roof and a rear solarium. The house is not typical of Westerlind, whose other designs were mostly Art Deco and Streamline Modern style.

Albertson immigrated from Sweden and worked as a tool maker in New York and Chicago before coming to Sioux City in 1912. He was one of the founders of Albertson and Company, which manufactured automobile parts and tools from 1914 until 2002.

Preservation Iowa's Most Endangered Property program began in 1995 to educate Iowans about the special buildings and historic sites that are slowly and gradually slipping away. In the past 25 years, the group has designated over 150 homes, churches, archeological sites, landscapes, commercial buildings and a variety of other properties.

