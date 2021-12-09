Sioux City hospitals receiving six traveling health care professionals for support

SIOUX CITY -- The state of Iowa has allocated six traveling health care professionals to Sioux City's two hospitals as hospitalizations of Iowans with COVID-19 ramp up around the state.

The state is contracting for 100 health care professionals, nurses and respiratory therapists, to support 17 facilities that provide 1, 2 and 3 Trauma Level care, Sarah Ekstrand, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health, told The Journal in an email.

"Providing supplemental staff to these facilities will enhance capacity, reduce ED wait room times, facilitate additional transfers of critically ill patients and reduce strain at lower level trauma care facilities allowing their teams to focus on care for those who are less critically ill. Federal funds from the most appropriate allowable funding course will be used," she said.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's will each receive three health care professionals through the contract.

"MercyOne is receiving staffing assistance from the state of Iowa in each of our regions. A total of three individuals are allocated to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center," Michaela Feldmann, MercyOne regional communications lead, said. "In addition to this assistance, we continue to actively seek to fill positions across our health system. While we continue to recruit for additional care team members, we remain committed to providing safe and compassionate care."

Leah McInerney, a senior marketing communications specialist for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's, said the hospital has received aid from the state in the form of three traveling nurses.

"While our current staffing is being supported by our own team members and agency nurses, these additional nurses from the state will allow our own teams some flexibility while we continue providing amazing patient care to those that choose us," she said. "Our frontline workers have fought through an unprecedented time these past couple of years, and this aid from the governor is greatly appreciated."

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the number of hospitalized patients in the state is the highest since Dec. 14, 2020, and the ICU census is the highest in a year. Hospitalizations increased 7.5% from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care.

While cases of the virus went up in Woodbury County last week, hospitalizations remained stable according to the most recent report from Siouxland District Health Department.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 remained unchanged at 31 from the week of Nov. 22 to last week. Twenty of those hospitalizations are due to the virus, according to the report.

Woodbury County reported 343 positive cases for the week beginning Nov. 29, up from 252 the week before, according to the report. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were tallied in the county. The death toll currently stands at 263. Hospitalizations and deaths lag reported cases.

