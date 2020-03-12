You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City hospitals restricting visitors over COVID-19 concerns
View Comments
alert

Sioux City hospitals restricting visitors over COVID-19 concerns

Sioux City hospitals COVID-19

Tim Rust, a patient access associate at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, walks back to his desk behind a hand sanitizer station Monday at the Sioux City hospital. The hospital has numerous hand sanitizer stations across its campus in an attempt to prevent the spread of illnesses such as COVID-19.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Visitor restrictions will go into effect Friday morning at both Sioux City hospitals due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, according to a joint statement issued by MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.

"To protect our patients, families and health care colleagues and keep our healthcare system strong to support our community during the global outbreak of COVID-19, visitor restrictions are being implemented," the statement read.

Effective at 6 a.m. Friday, only visits from immediate family members, loved ones or clergy will be permitted at MercyOne and St. Luke's. Only two visitors per patient will be allowed. These restrictions are subject to change as necessary, according to the statement. 

Visitors must be 14 years of age and older, including siblings; remain in patient rooms as appropriate; limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas; be free of illness, such as fever, sore throat, cough diarrhea, vomiting or runny nose; wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting the patient's room.

"We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult. While we are committed to providing a family-centered care environment, restricting visitors at this time is in the best interest of our patients, colleagues and the community. Thank you for your cooperation in this effort," the statement read.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News