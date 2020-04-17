Sioux City hospitals say they're ready for surge of COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY -- Based on statistical models, Lynn Wold, UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO, feels optimistic that Siouxland is not going to be hit as hard by the novel coronavirus as some other communities around the country have been, but he, like MercyOne Western Iowa Region President Beth Hughes, say their hospitals are ready for a potential COVID-19 surge.
"We're writing the script as we go. There's nobody on the face of the earth alive that's dealt with anything like this since the Spanish Flu," Wold said.
Neither Wold nor Hughes, who spoke with The Journal in a joint conference call Friday, know exactly when a surge in cases could occur locally. As of Friday morning, Woodbury County's case total sat at 27, while Dakota County had 25 confirmed cases of the virus.
"We've seen many indications that it would happen by the end of the month and some that take us much farther out than that," Hughes said.
Wold said the biggest threat the community is facing is possible spread of the virus in nursing homes, meat processing plants and jails, a reality that other cities are currently grappling with. Over the past five weeks, Wold said St. Luke's has "gone to great lengths" to modify its facilities to handle surge capacity. He said infrastructure modifications include keeping patients infected with COVID-19 away from those who do not have the virus.
"I think the community can rest assured that we're taking every step that we possibly can to care for COVID patients when they arrive, but protecting the rest of the patient population to the greatest extent possible," he said.
Hughes said MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been working on a "very detailed" surge plan to create additional capacity, which includes utilizing Dunes Surgical Hospital and Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, if needed. She said the current census at both MercyOne and St. Luke's is low, as elective procedures have been suspended. According to the American Hospital Directory, MercyOne has 197 total staffed beds and St. Luke's has 169.
"We have a plan that takes us up 100 beds, so we can surge up 100 beds more than what we have today," Hughes said. "If you start a surge with a low census, you can take a lot more patients. If you started a surge when both hospitals were full, which they're not, if would make it far more difficult."
Wold said that he doesn't want to put a number on the amount of active COVID-19 patients that St. Luke's can care for. He said the surge plan involves keeping COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and MercyOne and looking to partners to take on patients who do not have the virus.
"The plan would not be to send COVID patients to every corner of our partners in this effort. They are there to really help us deal with normal health care delivery that we see on a daily basis," he said.
Having enough personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a concern from the get-go, according to Wold. Since more staff members are wearing masks during routine interactions with patients, he said St. Luke's burn rate of PPE has "increased a lot." He said the hospital is using homemade cloth masks in situations that don't involve direct patient care and reusable gowns that can be washed.
"We've spent a lot of time educating our staff on donning and doffing, that's putting on and taking off PPE. That's really critical in terms of being able to reuse," he said.
Another challenge Wold said St. Luke's is dealing with is the emotional toll that the situation has taken on employees. He said a lot of them are "nervous and scared" and that keeping them safe is "of the utmost priority."
Hughes said patient-facing personnel are all wearing surgical masks at MercyOne. She said half of the tables and three-quarters of the chairs have been removed from the hospital's cafeteria.
"We're really trying to get our staff to practice physical distancing in an environment where they're just not used to it. Nursing stations where people are essentially huddled together, you don't see that anymore," she said.
Wold said St. Luke's has not increased its staffing due to active COVID-19 cases at this time. Hughes said MercyOne and its partners also came to the decision that it would abide by guidance provided by both Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding staffing.
"We have to tailor our staffing ratios to the declining volume and be ready should a surge hit to bring those colleagues back into the organization to take care of patients," she said.
Nationwide, the availability of ventilators has been a concern for health care providers. Given the modeling, Wold said he thinks there is a good inventory of ventilators and anesthesia machines, which can become ventilators, in the community. Both hospital administrators said they can call upon their respective health systems to secure additional equipment.
"Trinity Health has the ability to move equipment from hot spot to hot spot, so I feel very confident that should we enter into a surge, we would call upon our system to help us with equipment, including ventilators," Hughes said.
