Sioux City hospitals say they're ready for surge of COVID-19 patients

"I think the community can rest assured that we're taking every step that we possibly can to care for COVID patients when they arrive, but protecting the rest of the patient population to the greatest extent possible," he said.

Hughes said MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been working on a "very detailed" surge plan to create additional capacity, which includes utilizing Dunes Surgical Hospital and Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, if needed. She said the current census at both MercyOne and St. Luke's is low, as elective procedures have been suspended. According to the American Hospital Directory, MercyOne has 197 total staffed beds and St. Luke's has 169.

"We have a plan that takes us up 100 beds, so we can surge up 100 beds more than what we have today," Hughes said. "If you start a surge with a low census, you can take a lot more patients. If you started a surge when both hospitals were full, which they're not, if would make it far more difficult."

Wold said that he doesn't want to put a number on the amount of active COVID-19 patients that St. Luke's can care for. He said the surge plan involves keeping COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and MercyOne and looking to partners to take on patients who do not have the virus.