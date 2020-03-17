You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City hospitals to prohibit visitors, with few exceptions, due to coronavirus outbreak
Tim Rust, a patient access associate at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, walks back to his desk behind a hand sanitizer station Monday at the Sioux City hospital. UnityPoint and MercyOne in Sioux City will implement no visitors policy on Wednesday, few exceptions, in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Both Sioux City hospitals are further limiting patient visits due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's for the immediate future, the hospitals said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The hospitals said they may make exceptions, on a case-by-case basis, for child patients, patients in maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life care.

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. For all exceptions, the visitors must be healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever, age 18 or older, immediate family members, guardians, patient representatives of individuals with powers of attorney for the patient.

"Based on the latest available information, one important way to enhance resident health and safety is to reduce their exposure to potential disease carriers," the hospitals said in the statement. "The fewer people with whom our patients come into contact, the less likely they will be to contract COVID-19 or other infectious diseases."

On Friday, MercyOne and UnityPoint St. Luke's started limiting visitors to immediate family members, loved ones or clergy. Only two visitors per patient had been allowed at a time.

